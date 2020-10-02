Cold but safe: Argentines in Antarctica rarely don masks

BUENOS AIRES, Argentina (AP) — As Argentina’s coronavirus cases surge, scientists and military personnel who live in the South American country’s bases in Antarctica feel safe and fortunate on the only continent without reported cases. More than 765,000 people in Argentina are confirmed to have been infected with the new coronavirus and more than 20,000 people have died of COVID-19 there since the pandemic started. But Argentines who live in the country’s 13 bases in Antarctica – six are permanent and the rest are operational only in the summer – continue to share the traditional mate beverage, and sit together to eat. They rarely wear masks.