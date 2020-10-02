Darlington High School moves to all virtual

DARLINGTON (WKOW) -- Darlington High School will move to all virtual learning for two weeks.

A post on the district's Facebook page says another person tested positive in the high school Friday.

This does not change the plan for the PK-8 students to be back in person in the DEMS building on October 12.

All extra-curricular activities and practices are canceled for the high school until further notice.

Parents who have questions are urged to contact Cale Jackson at jacksonc@darlington.k12.wi.us or 608-776-2006.