Democratic proposal for more airline aid stalls in Congress

The latest effort by House Democrats to give more aid to the nation’s troubled airlines has failed. House Democrats accused Republicans of blocking consideration of a bill that would give the airlines and their contractors up to $28.8 billion to avoid furloughs for six more months. The move comes after American and United began laying off 32,000 workers. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi says she wants the airlines to delay those furloughs while Congress works on providing aid. Airlines are slashing costs to survive a pandemic that has devastated air travel. The number of people getting on planes in the U.S. is down nearly 70% from a year ago.