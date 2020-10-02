Dodgeville High School moves online after positive COVID-19 test

DODGEVILLE (WKOW) -- Dodgeville High School will teach students virtually through the end of next week due to a positive COVID-19 test.

In a Facebook post Wednesday, the Dodgeville School District said it made the change to entirely virtual instruction after one person in the high school tested positive for COVID-19.

The post did not specify if the person was a student or staff member.

"To protect students and staff, grades 9-12 will be in a 100% virtual learning model through Friday, October 9," the Facebook post said.