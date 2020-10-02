Former Madison alder takes state government position

MADISON (WKOW) -- A former Madison alder has taken a job with the state government just days after announcing she would step down from her role with the city.

Donna Moreland, formerly the alder for Madison's District 7, will become the new deputy secretary for the Department of Safety and Professional Services, according to a press release from the agency.

Moreland sent a letter of resignation to Mayor Satya Rhodes-Conway and Council President Sheri Carter on Tuesday which said she would step down effective Wednesday.

"I have accepted an opportunity that will require my full attention and focus," Moreland wrote in the letter. " I do not take this moment lightly and hope you understand and respect my decision."

DSPS announced Moreland would take on her new role beginning Oct. 12.

"I am honored to join DSPS, and I look forward to working closely with Secretary-designee Dawn Crim to serve our customers and the people of Wisconsin," Moreland said in a written statement. "This is a tremendous opportunity to make a difference on a state-wide level."