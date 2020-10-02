Friday’s Scores

Friday’s ScoresNew
PREP FOOTBALL=
Ashland 41, Hayward 14
Brillion 42, Roncalli 6
Brookfield East 31, Hamilton 14
Cedar Grove-Belgium 25, Hilbert 18
Chippewa Falls 17, Hudson 14
Coleman 30, Mishicot 6
Durand 42, Osseo-Fairchild 14
Edgar 12, Onalaska 7
Elk Mound 43, Fall Creek 0
Franklin 28, Kenosha Indian Trail 6
Glenwood City 27, Clear Lake 14
Grafton 13, Pewaukee 9
Grantsburg 65, Lake Holcombe/Cornell 13
Hartford Union 23, Homestead 17
Highland 28, Ithaca 14
Kettle Moraine 38, Waukesha North 0
Kohler/Sheboygan Lutheran/Christian 46, Chilton 6
Lakeland 34, Merrill 6
Luck 38, Solon Springs 6
Marquette University 52, Wisconsin Lutheran 13
Marshall 28, Cambridge 3
Mauston 12, Wautoma 7
Medford Area 43, Antigo 0
Menomonee Falls 28, Germantown 14
Mukwonago 30, Oconomowoc 7
Muskego 28, Waukesha West 0
Nicolet 27, Slinger 7
Northwestern 41, Bloomer 6
Oostburg 49, Manitowoc Lutheran 0
Osceola 47, Altoona 6
Ozaukee 27, Random Lake 0
Racine Lutheran 52, Catholic Central 20
Randolph 42, Cambria-Friesland 22
Reedsburg Area 41, Sauk Prairie 6
Reedsville 44, Howards Grove 0
Regis 22, Mondovi 0
River Valley 35, Prairie du Chien 8
Shell Lake 50, Frederic 0
Shoreland Lutheran 49, Saint Francis 14
Somerset 34, Amery 21
Southern Door 60, Peshtigo 12
Spring Valley 52, Colfax 6
St. Croix Falls 45, Barron 0
Stanley-Boyd 37, Neillsville/Granton 0
Stratford 41, Weyauwega-Fremont 0
Unity 48, Flambeau 8
Wauwatosa West 48, New Berlin Eisenhower 6
Whitefish Bay 40, Cedarburg 23
Wittenberg-Birnamwood 14, Shiocton 6
Wrightstown 41, Luxemburg-Casco 16
Xavier 54, Fox Valley Lutheran 18
___
Some high school football scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/