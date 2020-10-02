 Skip to Content

Friday’s Scores

9:37 pm Wisconsin sports from the Associated Press

PREP FOOTBALL=

Ashland 41, Hayward 14

Brillion 42, Roncalli 6

Brookfield East 31, Hamilton 14

Cedar Grove-Belgium 25, Hilbert 18

Chippewa Falls 17, Hudson 14

Coleman 30, Mishicot 6

Durand 42, Osseo-Fairchild 14

Edgar 12, Onalaska 7

Elk Mound 43, Fall Creek 0

Franklin 28, Kenosha Indian Trail 6

Glenwood City 27, Clear Lake 14

Grafton 13, Pewaukee 9

Grantsburg 65, Lake Holcombe/Cornell 13

Hartford Union 23, Homestead 17

Highland 28, Ithaca 14

Kettle Moraine 38, Waukesha North 0

Kohler/Sheboygan Lutheran/Christian 46, Chilton 6

Lakeland 34, Merrill 6

Luck 38, Solon Springs 6

Marquette University 52, Wisconsin Lutheran 13

Marshall 28, Cambridge 3

Mauston 12, Wautoma 7

Medford Area 43, Antigo 0

Menomonee Falls 28, Germantown 14

Mukwonago 30, Oconomowoc 7

Muskego 28, Waukesha West 0

Nicolet 27, Slinger 7

Northwestern 41, Bloomer 6

Oostburg 49, Manitowoc Lutheran 0

Osceola 47, Altoona 6

Ozaukee 27, Random Lake 0

Racine Lutheran 52, Catholic Central 20

Randolph 42, Cambria-Friesland 22

Reedsburg Area 41, Sauk Prairie 6

Reedsville 44, Howards Grove 0

Regis 22, Mondovi 0

River Valley 35, Prairie du Chien 8

Shell Lake 50, Frederic 0

Shoreland Lutheran 49, Saint Francis 14

Somerset 34, Amery 21

Southern Door 60, Peshtigo 12

Spring Valley 52, Colfax 6

St. Croix Falls 45, Barron 0

Stanley-Boyd 37, Neillsville/Granton 0

Stratford 41, Weyauwega-Fremont 0

Unity 48, Flambeau 8

Wauwatosa West 48, New Berlin Eisenhower 6

Whitefish Bay 40, Cedarburg 23

Wittenberg-Birnamwood 14, Shiocton 6

Wrightstown 41, Luxemburg-Casco 16

Xavier 54, Fox Valley Lutheran 18

