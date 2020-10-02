From Trump’s taxes to virus: News moves at breakneck pace

NEW YORK (AP) — President Donald Trump’s positive COVID-19 test is just the latest in a wild week of news that included a contentious debate and its aftermath, revelations about his taxes and the nomination of a new Supreme Court justice. News consumers barely have time to digest one event before another is suddenly upon the country. The news about Trump’s positive test was released after many Americans, particularly on the East Coast, were asleep, and they woke up to startling reports. It continued to unfurl Friday with constant news about people who had been in the president’s orbit testing positive or negative for the virus that has killed more than 200,000 Americans.