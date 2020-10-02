Frost Advisory until FRI 8:00 AM CDT

Frost Advisory until FRI 8:00 AM CDTUpdated
Issued by National Weather Service – LaCrosse, WI
Crawford County
…FROST ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 AM CDT THIS MORNING…
* WHAT…Temperatures falling into the lower 30s.
* WHERE…Southeast Minnesota, northeast Iowa, and southwest into
central Wisconsin.
* WHEN…1 AM to 8 AM Friday morning.
* IMPACTS…Frost and freeze conditions will kill crops, other
sensitive vegetation and possibly damage unprotected outdoor
plumbing.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS…
Take steps now to protect sensitive plants from the cold.
&&