Gov. Tony Evers orders flags to half-staff for war vet and former state representative

MADISON (WKOW) -- Wisconsin Gov. Tony Evers ordered flags to be flown at half-staff in honor of World War II Veteran Sgt. Duane O. Cole and former State Representative Dr. Jacob (Doc) Hines.

A pair of orders from the governor say the United States flag and the Wisconsin state flag should be flown at half-staff from sunrise to sunset on Saturday, October 3, 2020.

Former State Representative Dr. Jacob (Doc) Hines passed away on March 3, 2020, at 92 years old.

“Doc Hines was an pillar of his community, practicing veterinary medicine for 53 years, serving in the State Assembly, and contributing to countless organizations, boards, and his church,” Evers said in a written statement. “He was a dedicated public servant, and on behalf of the state of Wisconsin, I offer my condolences to his family, friends, and loved ones.”

Veteran of World War II, Marine Sgt. Duane O. Cole was killed in action on November 20, 1943, during an attempt to secure the island of Betio in the Tarawa Atoll of the Gilbert Islands.

His remains were found and excavated in 2014, then accounted for on Sept. 3, 2019. Recently Cole's remains have been returned to Wisconsin for burial.

“After so many decades of without closure, my condolences and thoughts are with Sgt. Cole's family and community as they welcome him home to his final resting place,” Evers said. “On behalf of the state of Wisconsin, we are grateful for his service and sacrifice, and honor his memory.”