‘I think I’m doing very well’: President Trump shares video message

WASHINGTON (WKOW) -- In a post on Twitter, President Donald Trump said he and the first lady are doing well following their diagnoses with COVID-19.

Trump tweeted the video message Friday evening. It was the first time he has been on camera since announcing his positive COVID-19 test result early Friday morning.

"I think I’m doing very well," the president said. "But we’re going to make sure that things work out."

The president flew on his helicopter, Marine One, to Walter Reed Hospital in Bethesda, Maryland for treatment.