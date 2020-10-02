Israeli tourism minister resigns to protest Netanyahu

JERUSALEM (AP) — Israel’s tourism minister has resigned from the fractious government, saying he doesn’t have an “ounce of trust” in Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu. Asaf Zamir says the prime minister, who is on trial for corruption, is putting his personal and legal issues ahead of the response to a worsening coronavirus crisis. Zamir is a member of the centrist Blue and White Party, which battled Netanyahu’s right-wing Likud in three successive elections in under a year before forming an emergency government with it in May to combat the pandemic. Israel went into a second nationwide lockdown last month and is grappling with one of the worst outbreaks in the world on a per capita basis.