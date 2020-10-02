Joe Biden reacts to President Trump, First Lady Melania Trump testing positive for COVID-19

UNDATED (WREX) — Presidential Candidate Joe Biden took to Twitter to react to the news of President Trump and First Lady Melania Trump testing positive for COVID-19.

Jill and I send our thoughts to President Trump and First Lady Melania Trump for a swift recovery. We will continue to pray for the health and safety of the president and his family. — Joe Biden (@JoeBiden) October 2, 2020

President Trump tweeted late Thursday night confirming that he and the First Lady had tested positive for the virus.

Trump’s positive test comes just hours after the White House announced that senior aide Hope Hicks came down with the virus after traveling with the president several times this week.

In a memorandum, the president’s physician said that the president and first lady “are both well at this time” and “plan to remain at home within the White House during their convalescence.”

Vice President Pence and his wife have tested negative for the virus.