Key players to meet virtually to push for Libya cease-fire

UNITED NATIONS (AP) — The United Nations and Germany are co-chairing a ministerial meeting on Monday of world powers and other countries with interests in Libya’s long-running civil war in hopes of promoting a cease-fire between its rival governments. Germany’s deputy U.N. ambassador Gunter Sautter said Friday the virtual meeting is “an important follow-up” to a conference of the same parties in Berlin on Jan. 19 that approved a 55-point road map to peace in oil-rich Libya, which has been violated and ignored. Stephanie Williams, the top U.N. official for Libya, said last month foreign backers of its rival governments were pouring in weapons.