Lily Collins scratches itch to travel with ‘Emily in Paris’

NEW YORK (AP) — Lily Collins lived in Paris for four months while filming her new Netflix series “Emily in Paris.” The show, created by Darren Star, follows Collins as Emily, a woman from Chicago who gets sent to Paris for work. She says the entire crew, besides the writers and directors and one other cast member (Ashley Park) were French and found themselves experiencing the city through her character’s eyes. Even though the series is debuting at a time when travel is down or impossible because of the pandemic, Collins says the show brings a sense of hopefulness. The first season drops Friday on Netflix.