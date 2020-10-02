Local singer wins national contest

MADISON (WKOW) -- A singer from Madison beat out more than 1,700 people from across the country to become the AARP Superstar Singing Contest winner.

On Friday, Maggie Delaney-Potthoff joined the Wake Up Wisconsin team to chat about the contest.

Delaney-Potthoff says she heard about the contest from a fan of Harmonious Wail, the Gypsy jazz band that she's a part of.

"I threw on a red dress and sang "What a Wonderful World" and days later I found out that I was in the top 10 finalists," she said. "So I submitted another song, "My Favorite Things" and then I found out I was in the top five finalists... and then I was the winner of the contest."

Delaney-Potthoff explains why she chose "What a Wonderful World" as her first song to submit.

"It's a beautiful message is a classic song, whose message still holds true today, even in these dynamic crazy times we're in. It still holds true," she said.

If you'd like to watch her perform, Delaney-Potthoff says she and her band perform online every Friday at 7 p.m. on their Facebook page.