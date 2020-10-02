Madison Area hospitals raising alarm before possible surge in cases, hospitalizations

MADISON (WKOW) -- Across the state, health officials say fewer than 20 percent of hospital beds are available for COVID-19 patients.

That's about 2,000 beds.

As every day passes in Wisconsin, more and more records are being broken when it comes to the coronavirus.

Total cases, percent positives and hospitalizations.

"We are perilously close to a time back in April when we had our highest level of hospitalizations in the city and we don't want to get back to that point," Dr. Nasia Safdar with UW Health said.

Representatives from UW Health, SSM Health and Unity Point Health Meriter had a press conference Friday to highlight the extent of the problem in our area.

They say that we haven't reached the tipping point yet in Madison and Dane County, but it wouldn't take much to get to that point.

While they think they're ready, they'd prefer to avoid that.

"So you bring in the resources as the crisis demands it," Dr. Safdar said. "So I would say in terms of preparedness, we're a whole lot better since March. But again, I don't think we probably want to test that to the max. I think it would be good to stay at a point where we're comfortable in the way that we're doing things to provide the best care possible."

They said there are about 1000 total beds in our area, but only a small fraction are currently dedicated for COVID patients.

And they're filling up.

"Here at Saint Mary's, we're at about 80 percent capacity," Veronica Scott-Fulton, Chief Nursing Officer at SSM Health said.

"We're probably at about 80 percent also," Nathan Bubenzer, Emergency Preparedness Manager at Unitypoint Health Meriter said.

"I'd say less than that for our system," Dr. Safdar said.

That 80 percent capacity figure they mentioned paints a bleak picture, but that accounts for about 35 patients with coronavirus, spread out over the three hospitals.

"We have very, very strong contingency plans just in case we get a surge, but like the [Dr. Safdar] has said, we really do not want to get to that tipping point," Scott-Fulton said.

While they say they're much better suited now in terms of equipment, staffing will always be a concern.

"There really isn't I think a health system that can prepare for a widespread decimation of its workforce because there's COVID in the community and healthcare workers are getting it too," Dr. Safdar said.

That's why they're grateful that Thursday Governor Evers signed an executive order easing many restrictions on healthcare workers.

They say there isn't a shortage right now, that's why they're raising the alarm before it becomes a problem



They all mentioned that things in Dane County are still manageable, but that could quickly change.

Because of that, they all say that it is time to get back into the headspace we were in earlier this spring, taking this disease more seriously than we have in recent weeks and months.