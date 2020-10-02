Man fighting convictions in Olympic, clinic bombings

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (AP) — A man who was sentenced to life imprisonment after pleading guilty in the fatal bombing of an Alabama abortion clinic and the 1996 Atlanta Olympics is challenging his convictions. Court documents show Eric Robert Rudolph is arguing that he deserves a new sentencing hearing or a chance to withdraw his plea in the Birmingham clinic bombing. He’s also challenging his guilty plea in the bombing at Centennial Olympic Park, where a woman was killed. But the case is stalled because of the coronavirus pandemic. Rudolph disappeared into the forest in western North Carolina for years and wasn’t arrested until 2003. Prosecutors say he’s waived his right to appeal.