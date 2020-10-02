More frosty nights possible through the weekend

MADISON (WKOW) - A frost advisory continues region-wide til 9 am but there are more cold nights in the forecast.



The coldest conditions of the season so far have returned and well-below average temps continue through the weekend. Rain chances also return this weekend.



TODAY

Mostly to partly sunny and chilly with temps in the low 50s.

TONIGHT

Patchy frost is possible with temps in the mid to upper 30s.

SATURDAY

Mostly cloudy and chilly with a few showers re-developing as another weather system moves in. The highest chance for them will be in the afternoon through the overnight hours, though there will still be plenty of dry time.

SUNDAY

More patchy frost possible early in the day before only climbing to the low 50s in the afternoon. However, Sunday now looks dry with a sun-cloud mix.

Fall colors will pop with the added sunshine

MONDAY

Patchy frost again possible early on, then mostly sunny and breezy with temps warming the upper 50s.



TUESDAY

Partly sunny and warmer with temps at or above average in the mid to upper 60s.



WEDNESDAY

Partly sunny with isolated showers possible as a clipper system moves in.