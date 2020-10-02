New Caledonia to vote on independence from France

NOUMEA, New Caledonia (AP) — Voters in New Caledonia, a French archipelago in the South Pacific, will choose whether they want independence from France in a referendum that marks a milestone in a three-decades decolonization effort. Sunday’s vote will determine the future of the archipelago east of Australia and its 270,000 inhabitants. They include native Kanaks, who once suffered from strict segregation policies, and the descendants of European colonizers. In a previous referendum two years ago, a majority of voters chose to keep ties with France, which provides economic support to the territory. Sunday’s vote was long planned but comes after global protests this year against racial injustice and colonial-era wrongs.