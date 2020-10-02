NFL players past and present want more action from owners

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — While the NFL fights for racial equality, current and former players want team owners to take more specific actions. Philadelphia Eagles defensive tackle Malik Jackson has a suggestion that has been voiced by many people from players to activists. He wants owners to hire more Black coaches, general managers and high-ranking executives. There are only six total in the NFL: Steelers coach Mike Tomlin, Chargers coach Anthony Lynn, Dolphins coach Brian Flores, Browns GM Andrew Berry, Dolphins GM Chris Grier and Washington President Jason Wright.