Pakistani rights worker: Charges against family unfounded

ISLAMABAD (AP) — An elderly Pakistani human rights worker says his wife and their daughter face new terrorism — related charges. In a telephone interview with The Associated Press, retired university professor Mohammad Ismail said he has a number of court appearances this month after an anti-terrorism court charged him, his wife and daughter with involvement in two suicide attacks, one in 2013 and one in 2015. His daughter has already fled to America after being targeted by the country’s powerful military for her investigations into human rights abuses by soldiers.