Pardeeville schools to remain closed until Oct. 12

PARDEEVILLE (WKOW) -- Pardeeville schools will remain closed until Oct. 12 after an outbreak of COVID-19 in the district.

Superintendent Gus Knitt told 27 News Friday afternoon that the elementary, middle and high schools in the Pardeeville Area School District would remain closed through next week.

27 News learned earlier this week that Pardeeville called off classes for its high school for Monday and Tuesday in a letter sent to parents over the weekend. Teachers assigned any homework for the two days via Google Classrooms.

Over the weekend of Sept. 26 and 27, contact tracing efforts led administrators to conclude that they could be looking at an outbreak, Knitt said.

As more tests came back positive, Knitt said he and others made the decision to close the schools.

Virtual instruction began Wednesday at the elementary school and the other two buildings follow suit the next day, according to letters sent home to parents.

Online learning will wrap up Friday, Oct. 9, with a return to in-person classes expected the following Monday, Oct. 12.