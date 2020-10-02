Poles hold ‘constructive’ talks on domestic violence treaty

WARSAW, Poland (AP) — Experts from Europe’s leading human rights body say they have held “constructive” talks with Polish authorities on a treaty aimed at protecting women and girls from violence. A Council of Europe delegation visited Warsaw some two months after Poland’s justice minister threatened to pull out of the Istanbul Convention. It was not clear if the productive nature of the talks described by the group of experts on Friday means Poland’s conservative government intends to remain in the treaty. The Istanbul Convention has become a target for populist and nationalist governments that argue the 2011 accord poses a threat to “traditional families” due to its premise that violence against women is often rooted in cultural traditions.