Public health: More Dane County businesses found not in compliance with health orders

MADISON (WKOW) -- Public health officials in Dane County say they've been spending more time doing compliance checks.

The checks follow complaints from the public that certain places aren't adhering to the local health orders.

Half of the businesses with complaints filed against them were found not to be in compliance with the county's various pandemic-related regulations.

Director of Public Health Madison Dane County Janel Heinrich said, her education team has seen half of the places they visit comply, while the other half are not.

"We're not trying to create a system of telling on others, but we want to make sure that we're providing the education to individuals so that they know how not to have those complaints come in," said Heinrich.

Heinrich added, there are no plans for any new shutdowns at this time.