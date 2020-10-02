Republicans file motion in support of lawsuit to overturn mask order

MADISON (WKOW) — Republicans who control the state Legislature have filed a motion in support of a lawsuit that seeks to undo a statewide mask order.

A motion hearing on the case is scheduled for 3 p.m. Monday in Polk County Circuit court in a lawsuit brought by the Wisconsin Institute for Law and Liberty.

Attorneys last week filed a request for an immediate injunction to block the order.

Despite President Donald Trump's positive diagnosis for COVID-19, Republicans in Wisconsin are continuing their attempts to undo the mask mandate imposed by Gov. Evers.

Coronavirus cases are surging in Wisconsin, which ranks third nationwide in new COVID-19 cases per capita over the past two weeks.