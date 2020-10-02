Rural southern WI hospitals watching COVID numbers closely, preparing for possible surge here

DODGEVILLE (WKOW) -- Rural hospitals in southern Wisconsin are watching COVID numbers closely and making plans for a possible surge down here, after areas in the northern part of the state experienced record hospitalizations in the past few weeks -- putting a strain on the system there.

At Upland Hills Health Hospital in Dodgeville, things are okay -- for now.

The hospital says it's already taking calls from other, smaller hospitals working to develop a plan if they'll need to share some of their staff.

President and CEO Lisa Schnedler says the hospital hasn't had to do that yet, nor has it had to enact plans to convert a new wing into an area to deal with more COVID patients.

Thursday, Gov. Tony Evers (D-WI) issued an order adjusting licensing requirements for healthcare workers to help make more available.

Schnedler says anything that increases the number of workers helps.

"Rural hospitals have fewer numbers, so when you go to your bench, your bench is really narrow as well," she said. "Thankfully, we have really good colleagues across the state. They've called us already, so we do have people we can call upon, so that network is really valuable when we come to these times."

Schnedler says smaller, more rural hospitals also have the advantage of knowing their patients more intimately, and knowing the proper course of treatment if and when their conditions worsen.

She says the biggest concern hospitals have right now is pandemic fatigue -- and the risky behavior some people are starting to engage in again.

She says buckling down, wearing a mask and taking this seriously is the only way to weather through the next few months.

"I think if everybody goes back and behaves as if they did in April, particularly now that we're at the peak, if they really limit the people they are socializing with, if they don't go to the big weddings and events, if they stay close to home, if they wear their face coverings, I think we'll get through this just fine," she said.