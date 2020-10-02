Sparkle, dance and postal service infuse Paris Fashion Week

PARIS (AP) — From escapism at the disco, to resistance and aggression, even to pondering the importance of the postal service while working from home, designers at Paris Fashion Week have presented divergent creative responses to the global health crisis as spring-summer shows continued Friday. Like Milan before it, Paris is undertaking an unusual fashion season for spring-summer 2021. For its nine-day duration, the calendar is flitting between some 16 in-person, ready-to-wear runway collections, with masked guests, celebrities and editors in seated rows, around 20 in-person presentations, and several dozen completely digital shows streamed online with promotional videos.