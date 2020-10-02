The EndZone — Week 2 (Oct. 2)

Week two of the high school football season is in the books. Here are some scores and highlights from around the area in another edition of the EndZone.

Adams-Friendship 22, Wisconsin Dells 7

Amherst 48, Nekoosa 12

Aquinas 48, Viroqua 13

Arrowhead 34, Waukesha South 7

Ashland 41, Hayward 14

Baraboo 33, Edgewood 0

Blair-Taylor 18, Whitehall 14

Bonduel 31, Clintonville 14

Boscobel 30, Pecatonica/Argyle 27

Brillion 42, Roncalli 6

Brookfield East 31, Hamilton 14

Cadott 49, Elmwood/Plum City 16

Catholic Memorial 17, Brookfield Central 10

Cedar Grove-Belgium 25, Hilbert 18

Chippewa Falls 17, Hudson 14

Coleman 30, Mishicot 6

Cumberland 52, Chetek-Weyerhaeuser 12

D.C. Everest 42, Hortonville 7

Durand 42, Osseo-Fairchild 14

Edgar 12, Onalaska 7

Elk Mound 43, Fall Creek 0

Ellsworth 35, Prescott 12

Franklin 28, Kenosha Indian Trail 6

Freedom 38, Denmark 7

Glenwood City 27, Clear Lake 14

Grafton 13, Pewaukee 9

Grantsburg 65, Lake Holcombe/Cornell 13

Hartford Union 23, Homestead 17

Highland 28, Ithaca 14

Iola-Scandinavia 61, Pacelli 33

Kaukauna 39, Martin Luther 7

Kenosha Bradford 30, Kenosha Tremper 13

Kettle Moraine 38, Waukesha North 0

Kohler/Sheboygan Lutheran/Christian 46, Chilton 6

Lake Country Lutheran 30, University School of Milwaukee 7

Lakeland 34, Merrill 6

Lakeside Lutheran 30, Watertown Luther Prep 15

Little Chute 41, Marinette 20

Lourdes Academy def. Johnson Creek, forfeit

Luck 38, Solon Springs 6

Marquette University 52, Wisconsin Lutheran 13

Marshall 28, Cambridge 3

Mauston 12, Wautoma 7

Medford Area 43, Antigo 0

Menomonee Falls 28, Germantown 14

Menomonie 42, New Richmond 0

Mineral Point 44, Lake Mills 36

Mukwonago 30, Oconomowoc 7

Muskego 28, Waukesha West 0

New Holstein 48, Valders 15

Nicolet 27, Slinger 7

Northwestern 41, Bloomer 6

Oconto Falls 40, Northland Pines 23

Oostburg 49, Manitowoc Lutheran 0

Osceola 47, Altoona 6

Ozaukee 27, Random Lake 0

Pittsville 26, Loyal 12

Plymouth 21, Port Washington 0

Racine Lutheran 52, Catholic Central 20

Randolph 42, Cambria-Friesland 22

Reedsburg Area 41, Sauk Prairie 6

Reedsville 44, Howards Grove 0

Regis 22, Mondovi 0

Rhinelander 28, Mosinee 21

River Falls 19, Rice Lake 14

River Ridge 44, Luther 0

River Valley 35, Prairie du Chien 8

Saint Croix Central 28, Baldwin-Woodville 8

Sevastopol 40, Lena/St. Thomas Aquinas 20

Seymour 26, Waupaca 21

Shawano 44, New London 27

Sheboygan Falls 22, Kettle Moraine Lutheran 10

Shell Lake 50, Frederic 0

Shoreland Lutheran 49, Saint Francis 14

Somerset 34, Amery 21

Southern Door 60, Peshtigo 12

Spencer/Columbus Catholic 51, Manawa 49, OT

Spooner 37, Cameron 6

Spring Valley 52, Colfax 6

St. Croix Falls 45, Barron 0

Stanley-Boyd 37, Neillsville/Granton 0

Stratford 41, Weyauwega-Fremont 0

Turtle Lake 6, Boyceville 0

Two Rivers 21, Kiel 7

Union Grove 27, Badger 21

Unity 48, Flambeau 8

Waterford 41, Delavan-Darien 8

Watertown 31, Portage 26

Wauwatosa East 10, New Berlin West 7

Wauwatosa West 48, New Berlin Eisenhower 6

West Bend East 35, West Bend West 10

Whitefish Bay 40, Cedarburg 23

Wild Rose 22, Almond-Bancroft 8

Wittenberg-Birnamwood 14, Shiocton 6

Wrightstown 41, Luxemburg-Casco 16

Xavier 54, Fox Valley Lutheran 18



POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS(equals)

Alma/Pepin vs. Augusta, ccd.

Athens vs. Owen-Withee, ccd.

Auburndale vs. Edgar, ccd.

Brookfield Academy vs. Kenosha Saint Joseph Catholic Academy, ccd.

Columbus vs. Lodi, ccd.

Crandon vs. Oconto, ccd.

Dodgeville vs. Darlington, ccd.

Dodgeville vs. Westby, ccd.

Fall River vs. Oconto, ccd.

Horicon/Hustisford vs. Turner, ccd.

Hortonville vs. Wausau West, ccd.

Hurley vs. Rib Lake/Prentice, ccd.

Iowa-Grant vs. Hillsboro, ccd.

Iowa-Grant vs. Lancaster, ccd.

Kaukauna vs. West De Pere, ccd.

Kenosha Christian Life vs. Hope Christian, ccd.

Kewaskum vs. Berlin, ccd.

Kewaunee vs. Mishicot, ccd.

Lake Mills vs. Big Foot, ccd.

Marathon vs. Colby, ccd.

Markesan vs. Pardeeville, ccd.

Martin Luther vs. Notre Dame, ccd.

Melrose-Mindoro vs. Cochrane-Fountain City, ccd.

Menasha vs. Winneconne, ccd.

Milw. Bay View vs. Milwaukee Madison/University, ccd.

Milwaukee Pulaski vs. Milwaukee South, ccd.

Montello/Princeton/Green Lake vs. Omro, ccd.

Oakfield vs. Wonewoc-Center, ccd.

Pewaukee vs. Pius XI Catholic, ccd.

Platteville vs. New Glarus/Monticello, ccd.

Potosi/Cassville vs. De Soto, ccd.

Poynette vs. Montello/Princeton/Green Lake, ccd.

Richland Center vs. Westby, ccd.

Superior vs. Hudson, ccd.

Thorp vs. Abbotsford, ppd.

Tri-County vs. Port Edwards, ccd.

Wauzeka-Steuben vs. Hillsboro, ccd.

West Salem vs. Tomah, ccd.

Williams Bay vs. Wonewoc-Center, ccd.

Wilmot Union vs. Burlington, ccd.