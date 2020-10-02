BREAKING: President Trump and first lady test positive for COVID-19

WASHINGTON (WKOW) — President Donald Trump has tweeted that he and first lady Melania Trump have tested positive for the coronavirus.

Tonight, @FLOTUS and I tested positive for COVID-19. We will begin our quarantine and recovery process immediately. We will get through this TOGETHER! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) October 2, 2020

Trump’s positive test comes just hours after the White House announced that senior aide Hope Hicks came down with the virus after traveling with the president several times this week.

Trump announced late Thursday that he and first lady Melania Trump were beginning a “quarantine process” after Hicks came down with the virus, though it wasn’t clear what that entailed.

White House Dr. Sean Conley confirmed the news in a memo early Friday morning.

“The President and First Lady are both well at this time, and they plan to remain at home within the White House during their convalescence,” Conley wrote.

“The White House medical team and I will maintain a vigilant watch, and I appreciate the support provided by some of our country’s greatest medical professionals and institutions. Rest assured I expect the President to continue carrying out his duties without disruption while recovering, and I will keep you updated on any future developments,” Conley said in the memo.

After receiving the news of his positive test, President Trump canceled a Friday rally. The president is scheduled to make campaign stops in Janesville and Green Bay on Saturday. It’s unclear what will happen to those visits at this point.

Trump is 74 years old, putting him at higher risk of serious complications from a virus that has now killed more than 200,000 people nationwide.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.