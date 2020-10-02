Trump campaign events going virtual or being postponed

WASHINGTON (WKOW) -- President Donald Trump’s campaign events are being moved to virtual events or are being temporarily postponed, according to campaign manager Bill Stepien.

In addition, previously announced events involving members of the first family are also being temporarily postponed after Trump tweeted that he had tested positive for COVID-19.

All other campaign events will be considered on a case-by-case basis and the campaign will make any relevant announcements in the days ahead.

Vice President Mike Pence, who has tested negative for COVID-19, plans on resuming his scheduled campaign events.

A White House official says Trump is experiencing “mild symptoms” of COVID-19.

First Lady Melania Trump also tested positive, however their son, Barron, tested negative, ABC news reported today.

Jared Kushner and Ivanka Trump also tested negative Friday, a White House spokesperson tweeted.

Trump is 74 years old, putting him at higher risk of serious complications from a virus that has now killed more than 205,000 people nationwide.

White House Dr. Sean Conley confirmed the news about the Trumps in a memo early Friday morning.

“The President and First Lady are both well at this time, and they plan to remain at home within the White House during their convalescence,” Conley wrote.

“The White House medical team and I will maintain a vigilant watch, and I appreciate the support provided by some of our country’s greatest medical professionals and institutions. Rest assured I expect the President to continue carrying out his duties without disruption while recovering, and I will keep you updated on any future developments,” Conley said in the memo.