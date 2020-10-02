Trump COVID infection creates new challenge for GOP

WASHINGTON (AP) — Hitched to Donald Trump, Republicans in Congress are facing perhaps their biggest loyalty test yet after the president tested positive for the coronavirus. The diagnosis is upending the Trump administration’s entire approach to COVID-19 weeks before the election. So far, the Republicans are standing by Trump. Their Senate majority is seriously at risk and hopes for winning back the House are long gone. But Republicans are reluctant to criticize Trump or provoke his legions of supporters — even if it might jeopardize their political careers. “Full steam ahead,” said Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell about the fall agenda.