Trump debate comment pushing Black Americans, others to vote

DETROIT (AP) — Black Americans and other people of color say President Donald Trump’s refusal to outright condemn white nationalists during this week’s debate has strengthened their resolve to vote. Trump also urged his supporters to monitor polling sites during the debate. For many Black Americans, it was a harsh reminder that the nation has yet to fully grapple with its history of systemic racism laid bare this year by protests against police killings of Black people, the coronavirus pandemic, and the resulting economic fallout. Activists say they hope it will power voters to head to the polls.