Trump has ‘mild symptoms’ after testing positive for COVID-19

WASHINGTON (AP) — A White House official says the President Donald Trump is experiencing “mild symptoms” of COVID-19.

First Lady Melania Trump also tested positive, however their son, Barron, tested negative, ABC news reported today.

Jared Kushner and Ivanka Trump also tested negative Friday, a White House spokesperson tweeted.

Trump is 74 years old, putting him at higher risk of serious complications from a virus that has now killed more than 205,000 people nationwide.

A spokesman says Vice President Mike Pence tested negative for the virus on Friday morning and “remains in good health.”

White House Dr. Sean Conley confirmed the news in a memo early Friday morning.

“The President and First Lady are both well at this time, and they plan to remain at home within the White House during their convalescence,” Conley wrote.

“The White House medical team and I will maintain a vigilant watch, and I appreciate the support provided by some of our country’s greatest medical professionals and institutions. Rest assured I expect the President to continue carrying out his duties without disruption while recovering, and I will keep you updated on any future developments,” Conley said in the memo.