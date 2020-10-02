 Skip to Content

UK, EU chiefs to discus Brexit, free trade talks Saturday

LONDON (AP) — British Prime Minister Boris Johnson is to speak with EU Commission President Ursula von der Leyen to “take stock” of negotiations on a post-Brexit free trade deal and to “discuss next steps.”  The U.K. announcement came as both sides were winding up another weeklong session of detailed negotiations on a rudimentary free trade agreement that should come in force once a Brexit transition period ends Dec. 31. Little progress has been made on such a deal sine the U.K. left the bloc at the end of January. 

Associated Press

