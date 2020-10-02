US signs 10-year military cooperation deal with Morocco

RABAT, Morocco (AP) — The U.S. and Morocco have signed an accord that aims to strengthen military cooperation and the North African kingdom’s military readiness over the next decade. U.S. Defense Secretary Mark Esper signed the 10-year agreement during a two-day visit here, the last stop on a three-nation tour of North Africa. Morocco was Esper’ began his visits in Tunisia, where a military accord also was signed. In between he visited Algeria for security talks with that nation’s president and army chief. No deals were known to have been signed.