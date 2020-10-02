UW-Whitewater chancellor to return to work Monday

MADISON, Wis.— Chancellor Dwight Watson will return to lead the UW-Whitewater campus starting Monday, Oct. 5.

In a news release, the UW System said that it had concluded a thorough investigation of allegations made against Watson and found them to be without merit.

The nature of the allegations have never been publicly disclosed.

“I am glad this thorough investigation has concluded and that the allegations made against Chancellor Watson were found to be without merit," Regent President Andrew S. Petersen said in a statement. "We look forward to the Chancellor’s return in leading UW-Whitewater on Monday.”

Watson had been placed on leave in early September.