Five deaths, 97 hospitalizations to COVID-19 since yesterday

MADISON (WKOW) -- Wisconsin recorded five deaths to COVID-19 in the past day and 97 more people were admitted to hospitals, according to new numbers from the Wisconsin Department of Health Services.

The state reported 10,850 new negative tests and 2,745 positive tests.

The five deaths has raised the total at 1,353 people (1.1 percent of positive cases).

Of all positive cases reported since the pandemic began, 103,530 or 81 percent, are considered recovered.

Wisconsin hospitals currently are using 81.8 percent of their hospital beds overall, and 80.6 of their ICU beds. There currently are 669 COVID-19 patients with 208 of them in ICU.

DHS now has a county-level dashboard to assess the COVID-19 activity level in counties and Healthcare Emergency Readiness Coalition regions that measure what DHS calls the burden in each county. View the dashboard HERE.

Deaths, hospitalizations due to COVID-19

Date New

deaths New

hospitalizations Total

deaths Total

hosp. Oct. 2 5 97 1353 7506 Oct. 1 21 109 1348 7409 Sept. 30 27 91 1327 7300 Sept. 29 17 67 1300 7209 Sept. 28 2 47 1283 7142 Sept. 27 0 54 1281 7095 Sept. 26 7 79 1281 7041 Sept. 25 9 65 1274 6962 Sept. 24 6 76 1265 6897 Sept. 23 8 56 1259 6821

The Wisconsin Department of Health Services updates the statistics each day on its website around 2 p.m.

