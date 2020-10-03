A chilly weekend with showers possible Saturday

MADISON (WKOW) - Cool temperatures continue through the weekend with highs expected to hit well-below average once again Saturday and Sunday.

A shortwave will push through southern Wisconsin Saturday, moving east and southeast. Hit and miss showers are possible late morning, showers become more widespread with higher chances the afternoon and evening.

Rainfall will be minimal, about a tenth of an inch is expected.

Highs will remain in the low 50s due to cloud cover and shower chances.

The more skies clear overnight, paired with light winds, means patchy frost is possible Saturday into Sunday. Frost is more likely, and more widespread, Sunday into Monday with temperatures dipping into the low 30s.

Sunday will be dry with peaks of sunshine, mostly sunny skies.

Temperature remain chilly though, similar to Saturday.