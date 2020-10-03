Alaska conservationists urge officials to halt wolf hunting

JUNEAU, Alaska (AP) — Alaska conservationists are urging state and federal officials not to reopen wolf hunting season around Prince of Wales Island. CoastAlaska reports conservationists are asking officials to allow the population of wolves to recover from last season’s record harvest. The U.S. Forest Service had postponed the federal subsistence wolf season until Oct. 31. The state’s hunting season for wolves is scheduled to open two weeks afterward. State and federal managers eliminated the harvest limit in 2019, which has resulted in a record 165 wolves hunted or trapped since then. A 2018 estimate said wolves native to the surrounding archipelago have a population of about 170.