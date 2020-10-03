Cal Cunningham admits to sending sexual texts to strategist

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — North Carolina Democratic U.S. Senate candidate Cal Cunningham has admitted to sending sexual text messages to a California strategist who is not his wife. Cunningham apologized but said he would not drop out of the race in a statement to multiple news outlets late Friday. It’s unclear when the messages were sent, but at one point Cunningham says he’s “Nervous about the next 100 days,” which could be a reference to the election. One hundred days before the election would be July 26. Both Cunningham and the woman have spouses. Earlier Friday, Cunningham’s opponent, Sen. Thom Tillis, confirmed he tested positive for COVID-19.