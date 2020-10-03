City of Madison “at capacity” with poll workers for the election

MADISON (WKOW) -- The city of Madison hired 6,000 poll workers for the election on November 3. The city says that's twice as many as in 2016, 2012 or 2008.

The city had to stop accepting applications because of the increased demand. At Madison's final Democracy in the Park ballot drop-off event on Saturday, poll workers explained the surge.

"I think a lot of people saw the shortage of poll workers on their television sets-- in Milwaukee, Green Bay-- and when you have long lines like that, that can discourage people from voting," said Joy Cardin, a three-year veteran poll worker.

The Wisconsin Election Commissions said clerks were experiencing worker shortages in elections earlier this year. Significant numbers of poll workers are between 60 and 80 years old, so many chose not to participate in the elections because of the pandemic.

"I did take a break for the April election because we were in lockdown and I was concerned about safety," said Cardin.

Now, she said she feels the city implemented enough safety measures to make polling places safe. This, along with increased recruitment efforts, has led to a surge in the number of election officials for Madison.

"It's a way of… contributing to the community that completely fits my values," said poll worker Lynn Flannery.

Saturday was the last day to drop off ballots at Madison parks, but there are plenty of other ways to vote. You can request a mail-in ballot through Oct. 29, and early voting starts Oct. 20. Poll workers will be stationed at other ballot drop-off sites, where they can serve as witness while collecting ballots.