Columbia County officials looking for vehicle of interest

PORTAGE (WKOW) -- Columbia County Sheriff's Office is looking for a vehicle that may be connected to several on-going investigations around Portage.

The identity of the driver is already know and authorities have photos of the vehicle.

They say the driver is frequently seen in the Portage, Wisconsin Dells and Sauk County areas.

Officials ask that if you see this vehicle, or know of its current location, you should notify the Columbia County Sheriff’s Office by contacting the dispatch center at 608-742-4166 x1.