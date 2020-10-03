Driver hurt in semi rollover blocking I-43 near Beloit

BELOIT (WKOW) -- A semi truck blocked the right lane of I-43 near Beloit for hours on Friday morning.

On October 2, around 7:55 a.m., Wisconsin State Patrol responded a report of an overturned semi leaking hazardous materials on I-43 northbound to I-39/90.

When the troopers arrived, they determined no hazardous materials were on board.

The semi was blocking the right lane and had shifted the concrete barricades in the construction zone.

The semi driver was taken to a hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

The interstate re-opened a few hours later, once the semi was removed and the concrete barricades were reset.

The crash is under investigation by the Wisconsin State Patrol.