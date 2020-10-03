Egg farm buildings lost to 5-alarm fire near Palmyra

PALMYRA (WKOW) -- Multiple buildings were lost to a fire at an egg farm near Palmyra early Saturday morning.

At about 4 a.m., Whitewater Fire Department was called to assist Palmyra Public Safety Department in putting out a large and very involved structure fire at the W2000 Block of State Highway 59, between Palmyra and Whitewater.

The heavy fire conditions called for the upgrade to 5th alarm and the request of additional crews from near by counties including: Dane, Dodge, Jefferson, Rock, Walworth, Washington and Waukesha.

The fire crews successfully protected all the buildings housing the animals.

No citizens, firefighter, or animals were injured.

The buildings that were affected are completely lost.

Crews finished putting out the fire around 10:30 A.M.

The Palmyra Public Safety Department is investigating the event with the assistance of the State Fire Marshal's Office.