Falcons rule out K Koo, S Allen and Neal vs Packers

FLOWERY BRANCH, Ga. (AP) — The Atlanta Falcons will be without kicker Younghoe Koo and safeties Ricardo Allen and Keanu Neal for Monday night’s game at Green Bay. Koo injured his right groin during warmups last weekend. Neal has not been able to practice because of an ailing hamstring. Allen will miss his second straight game with an elbow injury. Defensive end Takk McKinley will be a game-time decision because of a groin issue. Receiver Julio Jones has taken limited reps in practice this week while nursing a hamstring injury. Jones is not at 100 percent but expects to play against the Packers.