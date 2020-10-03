Frost Advisory from SUN 12:00 AM CDT until SUN 8:00 AM CDT
Issued by National Weather Service – LaCrosse, WI
Crawford County
…FROST ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM MIDNIGHT TONIGHT TO 8 AM CDT
SUNDAY…
* WHAT…Temperatures in the upper 20s to lower 30s will result in
frost formation.
* WHERE…Portions of southwest into central Wisconsin, northeast
Iowa, and southeast Minnesota.
* WHEN…From midnight tonight to 8 AM CDT Sunday.
* IMPACTS…Frost could kill sensitive outdoor vegetation if left
uncovered.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS…
Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold.
&&