Frost Advisory from SUN 12:00 AM CDT until SUN 8:00 AM CDT

1:45 pm Weather AlertsWx Alert - Columiba

Issued by National Weather Service – Milwaukee/Sullivan, WI

Columbia County

…FROST ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM MIDNIGHT TONIGHT TO 8 AM CDT
SUNDAY…

* WHAT…Temperatures as low as 32 will result in frost
formation.

* WHERE…Marquette, Green Lake, Sauk, Columbia and Iowa
Counties.

* WHEN…From midnight tonight to 8 AM CDT Sunday.

* IMPACTS…Frost could kill sensitive outdoor vegetation if left
uncovered.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS…

Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold.

