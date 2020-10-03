 Skip to Content

Girls volleyball: Waterloo defeats Edgewood in five sets

Two of the top teams in girls volleyball squared off on Saturday in Waterloo when the Pirates hosted the Crusaders from Madison Edgewood. A match that went the distance, with Waterloo winning it in the fifth and final set.

The Pirates opened with a 25-14 win in the first set.

Edgewood came storming back winning back-to-back sets, 25-23 and 25-22.

Brooke Mosher - Senior, Waterloo

Led by arguably the top payer in the state, Brooke Mosher, an Illinois commit, Waterloo tied the sets at two-two forcing a fifth and final set. Waterloo won 15-9 and 3-2 overall.

"We definitely got down and then we regrouped with each other, started talking and getting along more," said Mosher. "It was motivating for us to have a lot of energy, work hard and keep going."

Brooke's mother, Christy Mosher is the head coach of the Pirates.

"We were down 2-1, and 9-1 in the fourth and I challenged them at the timeout," said Christy. "It's now or never guys we have to dig in right here and they responded well."

