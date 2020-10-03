Jefferson County faces strain on contact tracing

JEFFERSON (WKOW) -- Jefferson County faces a strain on contact tracing due to a rapid increase in the number of positive COVID-19 case over the past week.

In a statement from the Jefferson County Health Department they speak on their limited capacity for testing, case investigation, and contact tracing.

The health department says their "goal remains to contact all confirmed cases within 24 hours of being reported to the health department, but due to the current surge in cases and our capacity, we are not able to consistently meet this objective."

They are now asking those who received a confirmed positive for COVID-19 test, to notify their close contacts of their exposure.

Jefferson County Health Department is looking for help from the community, since it is taking 5-7 days for test results to come back they ask those who have gotten tested to isolate while waiting for the test results.