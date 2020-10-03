Madrid starts partial virus lockdown amid political scuffle

MADRID (AP) — Madrid has started its first day under a partial lockdown with police controlling travel in and out of the Spanish capital. Spain’s largest city has become the continent’s biggest hot spot for the second wave of the coronavirus. The measures, affecting 4.8 million people, prohibit all nonessential trips in and out of the capital and nine of its suburbs. The measures are soft compared to the home confinement applied during the first surge of the virus in March and April. But they have sparked a political battle between the central government and Madrid’s regional officials who are challenging them in court.